Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

9915 Paseo Montalban

9915 Paseo Montalban · No Longer Available
Location

9915 Paseo Montalban, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

9915 Paseo Montalban Available 04/13/19 Penasquitos, 9915 Paseo Montalban, Beautiful Views, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, 2 Car Garage. - Welcome home to this well maintained 2 story home with beautiful views. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and easy access to the 56 freeway. Dual Pane Windows. Living room has wood floors. Dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Master bedroom is downstairs and has wood floors, private patio, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors. Upstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are upstairs and have mirrored wardrobe doors and beautiful views of Black Mountain. Covered patio in the rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day and enjoying the views.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3262206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 Paseo Montalban have any available units?
9915 Paseo Montalban doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9915 Paseo Montalban have?
Some of 9915 Paseo Montalban's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9915 Paseo Montalban currently offering any rent specials?
9915 Paseo Montalban is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 Paseo Montalban pet-friendly?
Yes, 9915 Paseo Montalban is pet friendly.
Does 9915 Paseo Montalban offer parking?
Yes, 9915 Paseo Montalban offers parking.
Does 9915 Paseo Montalban have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9915 Paseo Montalban offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 Paseo Montalban have a pool?
No, 9915 Paseo Montalban does not have a pool.
Does 9915 Paseo Montalban have accessible units?
No, 9915 Paseo Montalban does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 Paseo Montalban have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9915 Paseo Montalban has units with dishwashers.
