9915 Paseo Montalban Available 04/13/19 Penasquitos, 9915 Paseo Montalban, Beautiful Views, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, 2 Car Garage. - Welcome home to this well maintained 2 story home with beautiful views. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and easy access to the 56 freeway. Dual Pane Windows. Living room has wood floors. Dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Master bedroom is downstairs and has wood floors, private patio, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors. Upstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are upstairs and have mirrored wardrobe doors and beautiful views of Black Mountain. Covered patio in the rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day and enjoying the views.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE3262206)