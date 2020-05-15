All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

9896 Scripps Westview Way #274

9896 Scripps Westview Way · No Longer Available
Location

9896 Scripps Westview Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
SCRIPPS RANCH 1 Bedroom Condo - Scripps Westview. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274, Scripps Ranch, San Diego, CA 92131. Rental amount is $1,700. This property is available 03/09/2020. Located in central San Diego in Scripps Ranch in the community of Scripps Westview Condominiums. This 2nd floor condo, built in 1984, features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 719 square feet, and a 1-car covered carport. Vaulted ceilings, large living room, large master bedroom, wood floors throughout, tile in bath. Kitchen features light oak cabinets, tile counters, stainless steel and white appliances. Stackable washer/dryer. Balcony with storage.

Located in Scripps Ranch in the Scripps Westview Condominiums and features a pool and spa. Close to freeway access, schools, shopping and public transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3539982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 have any available units?
9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 have?
Some of 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 currently offering any rent specials?
9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 pet-friendly?
No, 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 offer parking?
Yes, 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 offers parking.
Does 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 have a pool?
Yes, 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 has a pool.
Does 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 have accessible units?
No, 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 does not have accessible units.
Does 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274 has units with dishwashers.

