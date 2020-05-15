Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub internet access

SCRIPPS RANCH 1 Bedroom Condo - Scripps Westview. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 9896 Scripps Westview Way #274, Scripps Ranch, San Diego, CA 92131. Rental amount is $1,700. This property is available 03/09/2020. Located in central San Diego in Scripps Ranch in the community of Scripps Westview Condominiums. This 2nd floor condo, built in 1984, features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 719 square feet, and a 1-car covered carport. Vaulted ceilings, large living room, large master bedroom, wood floors throughout, tile in bath. Kitchen features light oak cabinets, tile counters, stainless steel and white appliances. Stackable washer/dryer. Balcony with storage.



Located in Scripps Ranch in the Scripps Westview Condominiums and features a pool and spa. Close to freeway access, schools, shopping and public transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3539982)