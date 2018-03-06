9870 Caminito Cuadro

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhouse in Rancho Penasquitos 2 Bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage available at the Shadow Tree complex in Rancho Penasquitos! There is a private backyard with covered patio and artificial grass for easy maintenance and perfect for a dog. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer & dryer are also included. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level. There are dual pane windows throughout, central heat and a wood burning fireplace. Amenities include a community pool and hot tub. This property is located in the Poway School district and conveniently close to Mt. Carmel High, shopping, easy access to 56 for ideal commute. Dogs are allowed at this property.