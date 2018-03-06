All apartments in San Diego
9870 Caminito Cuadro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9870 Caminito Cuadro

9870 Caminito Cuadro · No Longer Available
Location

9870 Caminito Cuadro, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Description

2 Bedroom Townhouse in Rancho Penasquitos 2 Bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage available at the Shadow Tree complex in Rancho Penasquitos! There is a private backyard with covered patio and artificial grass for easy maintenance and perfect for a dog. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer & dryer are also included. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level. There are dual pane windows throughout, central heat and a wood burning fireplace. Amenities include a community pool and hot tub. This property is located in the Poway School district and conveniently close to Mt. Carmel High, shopping, easy access to 56 for ideal commute. Dogs are allowed at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9870 Caminito Cuadro have any available units?
9870 Caminito Cuadro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9870 Caminito Cuadro have?
Some of 9870 Caminito Cuadro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9870 Caminito Cuadro currently offering any rent specials?
9870 Caminito Cuadro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9870 Caminito Cuadro pet-friendly?
Yes, 9870 Caminito Cuadro is pet friendly.
Does 9870 Caminito Cuadro offer parking?
Yes, 9870 Caminito Cuadro does offer parking.
Does 9870 Caminito Cuadro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9870 Caminito Cuadro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9870 Caminito Cuadro have a pool?
Yes, 9870 Caminito Cuadro has a pool.
Does 9870 Caminito Cuadro have accessible units?
No, 9870 Caminito Cuadro does not have accessible units.
Does 9870 Caminito Cuadro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9870 Caminito Cuadro has units with dishwashers.
