San Diego, CA
969 Market St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

969 Market St

969 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

969 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This is a MUST SEE! Gorgeous downtown upper scale fully furnished decorative apartment. Strata Apartments 5 star. 24 hour concierge service, beautiful pool and BBQ, full fitness center. In the heart of the Gas Lamp District. The apartment offers awesome views, floor to ceiling windows throughout. Full wrap around outside deck, furnished with beautiful rattan furniture. The interior is all hardwood floors, and marble. Huge living room with $4000 4 piece leather sofa (huge) Dining set and bar stools for counter. Plenty of room for office as well. The master is huge with views of Padre stadium 2 blocks away. Many Padre players live here as well. The views of 9th and Market, bars, restaurants etc. are incredible. Large marble bathroom and large walk in closet.
There is a stacked washer and dryer inside unit. The master has a beautiful Queen Alligator Leather and bench sleigh bed with new bedding and pillows. New towels, dishes, pots pans, Keurig Coffee, utensils, etc..Beautiful art work, mirrors, 1900 coffee table, lamps, two electric fireplaces.
There is underground gated parking which is included. Beautiful lounge area and kitchen, awesome movie theater and huge professional executive office suite and board room, computers etc. Pets are okay. Depends on pets. The utilities would be in sublets name. The sub leasing terms can be negotiated between us, credit check, background check done through Strata Apartments.The pictures just do not hold justice to this beautiful home. The granite kitchen counter and marble flooring, all top of the line Stainless steel appliances. I have to move back to Florida immediately and I am anxious to find someone who will care and appreciate all of my beautiful and handsome belongings. Please call for a viewing, again it is a MUST SEE! Phone Thank you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Market St have any available units?
969 Market St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 Market St have?
Some of 969 Market St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Market St currently offering any rent specials?
969 Market St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Market St pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Market St is pet friendly.
Does 969 Market St offer parking?
Yes, 969 Market St does offer parking.
Does 969 Market St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 Market St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Market St have a pool?
Yes, 969 Market St has a pool.
Does 969 Market St have accessible units?
No, 969 Market St does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Market St have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 Market St does not have units with dishwashers.
