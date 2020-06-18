969 Market St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This is a MUST SEE! Gorgeous downtown upper scale fully furnished decorative apartment. Strata Apartments 5 star. 24 hour concierge service, beautiful pool and BBQ, full fitness center. In the heart of the Gas Lamp District. The apartment offers awesome views, floor to ceiling windows throughout. Full wrap around outside deck, furnished with beautiful rattan furniture. The interior is all hardwood floors, and marble. Huge living room with $4000 4 piece leather sofa (huge) Dining set and bar stools for counter. Plenty of room for office as well. The master is huge with views of Padre stadium 2 blocks away. Many Padre players live here as well. The views of 9th and Market, bars, restaurants etc. are incredible. Large marble bathroom and large walk in closet.

There is a stacked washer and dryer inside unit. The master has a beautiful Queen Alligator Leather and bench sleigh bed with new bedding and pillows. New towels, dishes, pots pans, Keurig Coffee, utensils, etc..Beautiful art work, mirrors, 1900 coffee table, lamps, two electric fireplaces.

There is underground gated parking which is included. Beautiful lounge area and kitchen, awesome movie theater and huge professional executive office suite and board room, computers etc. Pets are okay. Depends on pets. The utilities would be in sublets name. The sub leasing terms can be negotiated between us, credit check, background check done through Strata Apartments.The pictures just do not hold justice to this beautiful home. The granite kitchen counter and marble flooring, all top of the line Stainless steel appliances. I have to move back to Florida immediately and I am anxious to find someone who will care and appreciate all of my beautiful and handsome belongings. Please call for a viewing, again it is a MUST SEE! Phone Thank you!!