9673 Saskatchewan Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

***MOVE-IN READY: Upgraded, 4bdrm Rancho Penasquitos Home*** - Super spacious with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and low-maintenance yard! Beautiful mahogany laminate floors throughout downstairs for easy-maintenance living. Kitchen has nook for table, new stone counters and newer appliances, too. Spacious master suite complete with walk-in closet, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Indoor laundry, fireplace and more! Amenities include central air/heat and 3 car garage. Available now. Text Jennifer: 858-354-9415



Nearby schools include Canyon View Elementary School,The Cambridge School, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High.



To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3703576)