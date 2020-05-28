All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9673 Saskatchewan Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9673 Saskatchewan Ave

9673 Saskatchewan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9673 Saskatchewan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
***MOVE-IN READY: Upgraded, 4bdrm Rancho Penasquitos Home*** - Super spacious with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and low-maintenance yard! Beautiful mahogany laminate floors throughout downstairs for easy-maintenance living. Kitchen has nook for table, new stone counters and newer appliances, too. Spacious master suite complete with walk-in closet, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Indoor laundry, fireplace and more! Amenities include central air/heat and 3 car garage. Available now. Text Jennifer: 858-354-9415

Nearby schools include Canyon View Elementary School,The Cambridge School, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High.

To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3703576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9673 Saskatchewan Ave have any available units?
9673 Saskatchewan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9673 Saskatchewan Ave have?
Some of 9673 Saskatchewan Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9673 Saskatchewan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9673 Saskatchewan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9673 Saskatchewan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9673 Saskatchewan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9673 Saskatchewan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9673 Saskatchewan Ave does offer parking.
Does 9673 Saskatchewan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9673 Saskatchewan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9673 Saskatchewan Ave have a pool?
No, 9673 Saskatchewan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9673 Saskatchewan Ave have accessible units?
No, 9673 Saskatchewan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9673 Saskatchewan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9673 Saskatchewan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
