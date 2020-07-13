All apartments in San Diego
9596 Easter Way
9596 Easter Way

9596 Easter Way · (619) 464-6444
Location

9596 Easter Way, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9596 Easter Way · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1113 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story end-unit Townhouse at the Genesee Vista Complex - Two Story Condo centrally located close to UTC between the 5 and 805 Freeways.

This townhouse has vinyl wood-like flooring downstairs and carpet flooring upstairs. the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of cabinets for your kitchen storage needs.

There is radiant heating and plenty of windows for fresh air. This property has washer and dryer hook-ups. Private patio. This complex has a gated pool, close to shopping, schools, parks and more.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Year Lease

Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9596 Easter Way have any available units?
9596 Easter Way has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9596 Easter Way have?
Some of 9596 Easter Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9596 Easter Way currently offering any rent specials?
9596 Easter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9596 Easter Way pet-friendly?
No, 9596 Easter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9596 Easter Way offer parking?
No, 9596 Easter Way does not offer parking.
Does 9596 Easter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9596 Easter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9596 Easter Way have a pool?
Yes, 9596 Easter Way has a pool.
Does 9596 Easter Way have accessible units?
No, 9596 Easter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9596 Easter Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9596 Easter Way has units with dishwashers.
