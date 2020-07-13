9596 Easter Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story end-unit Townhouse at the Genesee Vista Complex - Two Story Condo centrally located close to UTC between the 5 and 805 Freeways.



This townhouse has vinyl wood-like flooring downstairs and carpet flooring upstairs. the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of cabinets for your kitchen storage needs.



There is radiant heating and plenty of windows for fresh air. This property has washer and dryer hook-ups. Private patio. This complex has a gated pool, close to shopping, schools, parks and more.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Year Lease



Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873051)