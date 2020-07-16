All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

957 Agate Street

957 Agate Street · (619) 546-0015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

957 Agate Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 957 Agate Street · Avail. Aug 23

$4,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
957 Agate Street Available 08/23/20 Beautiful North PB Home in Birdrock / La Jolla School District w/ Ocean Views - Remodeled & beautiful! Updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, crown moldings and both bathrooms feature jacuzzi tubs. A great entertaining home with lots of outdoor space to enjoy including a deck with ocean views off the open living room / kitchen area that includes an outdoor fireplace and built in BBQ. There is a private yard with tropical landscaping in the front of the house and an additional back patio too! Lots of outdoor space in this home. Big garage plus tons of storage at this home. 2 additional carport parking spaces in the back of the property. Great floor plan, perfect for roommates that allows for plenty of privacy on both floors. Laundry room comes with newer washer / dryer. 3 blocks to the beach. Available September 1, 2020.

SORRY NO PETS!
MAX 3 ROOMMATES
12 MONTH LEASE.

Please contact Andrea Atno @ 619-481-9128. Property shown by appointment only.
BRE# 01217221

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Agate Street have any available units?
957 Agate Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 Agate Street have?
Some of 957 Agate Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Agate Street currently offering any rent specials?
957 Agate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Agate Street pet-friendly?
No, 957 Agate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 957 Agate Street offer parking?
Yes, 957 Agate Street offers parking.
Does 957 Agate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 Agate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Agate Street have a pool?
No, 957 Agate Street does not have a pool.
Does 957 Agate Street have accessible units?
No, 957 Agate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Agate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 Agate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
