Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

957 Agate Street Available 08/23/20 Beautiful North PB Home in Birdrock / La Jolla School District w/ Ocean Views - Remodeled & beautiful! Updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, crown moldings and both bathrooms feature jacuzzi tubs. A great entertaining home with lots of outdoor space to enjoy including a deck with ocean views off the open living room / kitchen area that includes an outdoor fireplace and built in BBQ. There is a private yard with tropical landscaping in the front of the house and an additional back patio too! Lots of outdoor space in this home. Big garage plus tons of storage at this home. 2 additional carport parking spaces in the back of the property. Great floor plan, perfect for roommates that allows for plenty of privacy on both floors. Laundry room comes with newer washer / dryer. 3 blocks to the beach. Available September 1, 2020.



SORRY NO PETS!

MAX 3 ROOMMATES

12 MONTH LEASE.



Please contact Andrea Atno @ 619-481-9128. Property shown by appointment only.

BRE# 01217221



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5021747)