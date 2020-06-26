All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5

9447 Gold Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9447 Gold Coast Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 Available 08/01/19 Enjoy the location and layout of this 2 BR, 1.5 BA at Gold Creek Townhomes avail 8/1/19. - This lovely 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhouse is available in August. Tile flooring downstairs and neutral carpet upstairs. Washer/Dryer Hook-Up. Stove/Oven, Newer faucet fixtures, Newer Garbage Disposal. Assigned parking space directly outside large enclosed patio. Two balconies from bedrooms upstairs. No one above or below.

Walking distance to San Diego Miramar College. Close to Walker Elementary, Wangenhein Middle School and Mira Mesa High School. Close to 1-15 Freeway and Hwy 56. Across the street to Hourglass Field Park. Shopping and Restaurants nearby. Central and UCSD Bus Stop. MCAS close by.

12 month lease. Water, Sewage, Trash and HOA Paid. *Small Pet allowed with Conditions/Deposit. No Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay SDGE. Renters insurance required.

*Please Do Not Disturb Occupants!* Call, email or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 for private tour.

(RLNE3281048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 have any available units?
9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 have?
Some of 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 currently offering any rent specials?
9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 is pet friendly.
Does 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 offer parking?
Yes, 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 offers parking.
Does 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 have a pool?
No, 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 does not have a pool.
Does 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 have accessible units?
No, 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 does not have accessible units.
Does 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 does not have units with dishwashers.
