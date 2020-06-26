Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9447 Gold Coast Drive #G5 Available 08/01/19 Enjoy the location and layout of this 2 BR, 1.5 BA at Gold Creek Townhomes avail 8/1/19. - This lovely 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhouse is available in August. Tile flooring downstairs and neutral carpet upstairs. Washer/Dryer Hook-Up. Stove/Oven, Newer faucet fixtures, Newer Garbage Disposal. Assigned parking space directly outside large enclosed patio. Two balconies from bedrooms upstairs. No one above or below.



Walking distance to San Diego Miramar College. Close to Walker Elementary, Wangenhein Middle School and Mira Mesa High School. Close to 1-15 Freeway and Hwy 56. Across the street to Hourglass Field Park. Shopping and Restaurants nearby. Central and UCSD Bus Stop. MCAS close by.



12 month lease. Water, Sewage, Trash and HOA Paid. *Small Pet allowed with Conditions/Deposit. No Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay SDGE. Renters insurance required.



*Please Do Not Disturb Occupants!* Call, email or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 for private tour.



(RLNE3281048)