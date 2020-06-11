9298 India Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Top Floor Unit in Desirable North Mission Beach Location on the ocean side!



Spacious coastal property is fully furnished, tons of natural light, with French doors leading to 2 expansive decks. Enjoy an evening of grilling, lounging and checking the whitewater views from the decks.



Unit also features stainless steel gas appliances, fireplace, tandem 2 car garage, in unit front load washer & dryer.



Steps to Mission and Pacific Beach, 10 min to La Jolla & downtown. No pets or smoking.