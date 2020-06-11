All apartments in San Diego
9298 India Street

9298 India Street · No Longer Available
Location

9298 India Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Vacation Rental Software System Top Floor Unit in Desirable North Mission Beach Location on the ocean side!

Spacious coastal property is fully furnished, tons of natural light, with French doors leading to 2 expansive decks. Enjoy an evening of grilling, lounging and checking the whitewater views from the decks.

Unit also features stainless steel gas appliances, fireplace, tandem 2 car garage, in unit front load washer & dryer.

Steps to Mission and Pacific Beach, 10 min to La Jolla & downtown. No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9298 India Street have any available units?
9298 India Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9298 India Street have?
Some of 9298 India Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9298 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
9298 India Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9298 India Street pet-friendly?
No, 9298 India Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9298 India Street offer parking?
Yes, 9298 India Street does offer parking.
Does 9298 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9298 India Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9298 India Street have a pool?
No, 9298 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 9298 India Street have accessible units?
No, 9298 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9298 India Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9298 India Street does not have units with dishwashers.
