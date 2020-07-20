All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
929 Opal St.
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

929 Opal St.

929 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

929 Opal Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
929 Opal St. Available 07/22/19 FEW BLOCKS TO THE BEACH - LIGHT &BRIGHT Your New Home!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! We have the perfect month to month home for you! Large windows in the living room; washer/dryer hook-ups in unit (can rent unit for under $50 a month); few blocks to the beach; block away from restaurants/shops/mass transit.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator
- Laundry Hook Ups (can rent a unit for less than $50 per month)
- New Carpet
- Prime location

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Street Parking
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1950
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- Month to month
- Pets not allowed
- Tenant to pay for electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for water, trash, sewer, gardener,
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California B.R.E. #01854799

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Opal St. have any available units?
929 Opal St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Opal St. have?
Some of 929 Opal St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Opal St. currently offering any rent specials?
929 Opal St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Opal St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Opal St. is pet friendly.
Does 929 Opal St. offer parking?
Yes, 929 Opal St. offers parking.
Does 929 Opal St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Opal St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Opal St. have a pool?
No, 929 Opal St. does not have a pool.
Does 929 Opal St. have accessible units?
No, 929 Opal St. does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Opal St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Opal St. does not have units with dishwashers.
