929 Opal St. Available 07/22/19 FEW BLOCKS TO THE BEACH - LIGHT &BRIGHT Your New Home!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! We have the perfect month to month home for you! Large windows in the living room; washer/dryer hook-ups in unit (can rent unit for under $50 a month); few blocks to the beach; block away from restaurants/shops/mass transit.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator

- Laundry Hook Ups (can rent a unit for less than $50 per month)

- New Carpet

- Prime location



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Street Parking

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1950

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- Month to month

- Pets not allowed

- Tenant to pay for electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for water, trash, sewer, gardener,

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



