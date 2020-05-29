9266 Columbia Street

Amenities
Palermo Condos are located at 1501 Front Street in the Cortez District of Downtown San Diego. Located on the west edge of the Cortez Hill neighborhood & bordering San Diegos famous Little Italy. It occupies the entire city block between Beech, Cedar, Front & First Streets. A quick stroll from Little Italys restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and year-round farmers market on Saturdays. The character of this neighborhood is symbolized by the lavender blooms of the jacaranda trees that line its main streets. Tastefully done with a modern flair. Stacked closet washer and dryer.
- Ideal location, in safe, highly-desirable area with easy access to all of Downtowns excitement
- Walk 3 short-blocks to Little Italy & a few more steps to the Waterfront/Harbor...Tons of restaurants, nightlife all within a short walk
- Fantastic Gym/Workout Facilities
- Pool/Hot Tub
- Party/Event Room (Reserve)
- Condo is Tastefully appointed with Comfy updated furniture + all the comforts of home
- High-Speed Wifi, Cable, DVR, 3 Flat-Screen TVs
- Washer/Dryer
- Quiet 5th Floor Location with light, gentle breezes flowing thru large sliding glass doors
- Large, fully-stocked, very functional kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances & all essential small appliances
- 2 Parking Spots - Gated/Covered/Secure underground parking
- Secure Access Building
- 3 Minutes to San Diego Airport
- Easy access to all of Downtown San Diego...4 minutes to San Diego Zoo/Balboa Park
- Minutes to Coronado/Beaches
- Easy access to All Freeways, Public Transportation, etc.