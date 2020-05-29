9266 Columbia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool hot tub internet access

Palermo Condos are located at 1501 Front Street in the Cortez District of Downtown San Diego. Located on the west edge of the Cortez Hill neighborhood & bordering San Diegos famous Little Italy. It occupies the entire city block between Beech, Cedar, Front & First Streets. A quick stroll from Little Italys restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and year-round farmers market on Saturdays. The character of this neighborhood is symbolized by the lavender blooms of the jacaranda trees that line its main streets. Tastefully done with a modern flair. Stacked closet washer and dryer.



- Ideal location, in safe, highly-desirable area with easy access to all of Downtowns excitement



- Walk 3 short-blocks to Little Italy & a few more steps to the Waterfront/Harbor...Tons of restaurants, nightlife all within a short walk



- Fantastic Gym/Workout Facilities



- Pool/Hot Tub



- Party/Event Room (Reserve)



- Condo is Tastefully appointed with Comfy updated furniture + all the comforts of home

- High-Speed Wifi, Cable, DVR, 3 Flat-Screen TVs



- Washer/Dryer



- Quiet 5th Floor Location with light, gentle breezes flowing thru large sliding glass doors



- Large, fully-stocked, very functional kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances & all essential small appliances



- 2 Parking Spots - Gated/Covered/Secure underground parking



- Secure Access Building

- 3 Minutes to San Diego Airport



- Easy access to all of Downtown San Diego...4 minutes to San Diego Zoo/Balboa Park



- Minutes to Coronado/Beaches



- Easy access to All Freeways, Public Transportation, etc.