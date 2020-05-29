All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9266 Columbia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9266 Columbia Street

9266 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

9266 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Palermo Condos are located at 1501 Front Street in the Cortez District of Downtown San Diego. Located on the west edge of the Cortez Hill neighborhood & bordering San Diegos famous Little Italy. It occupies the entire city block between Beech, Cedar, Front & First Streets. A quick stroll from Little Italys restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and year-round farmers market on Saturdays. The character of this neighborhood is symbolized by the lavender blooms of the jacaranda trees that line its main streets. Tastefully done with a modern flair. Stacked closet washer and dryer.

- Ideal location, in safe, highly-desirable area with easy access to all of Downtowns excitement

- Walk 3 short-blocks to Little Italy & a few more steps to the Waterfront/Harbor...Tons of restaurants, nightlife all within a short walk

- Fantastic Gym/Workout Facilities

- Pool/Hot Tub

- Party/Event Room (Reserve)

- Condo is Tastefully appointed with Comfy updated furniture + all the comforts of home
- High-Speed Wifi, Cable, DVR, 3 Flat-Screen TVs

- Washer/Dryer

- Quiet 5th Floor Location with light, gentle breezes flowing thru large sliding glass doors

- Large, fully-stocked, very functional kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances & all essential small appliances

- 2 Parking Spots - Gated/Covered/Secure underground parking

- Secure Access Building
- 3 Minutes to San Diego Airport

- Easy access to all of Downtown San Diego...4 minutes to San Diego Zoo/Balboa Park

- Minutes to Coronado/Beaches

- Easy access to All Freeways, Public Transportation, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9266 Columbia Street have any available units?
9266 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9266 Columbia Street have?
Some of 9266 Columbia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated.
Is 9266 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
9266 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9266 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 9266 Columbia Street is not pet friendly.
Does 9266 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 9266 Columbia Street does offer parking.
Does 9266 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9266 Columbia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9266 Columbia Street have a pool?
Yes, 9266 Columbia Street has a pool.
Does 9266 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 9266 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9266 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9266 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
