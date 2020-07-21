All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
925 Opal St.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

925 Opal St.

925 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

925 Opal Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
FEW BLOCKS TO THE BEACH - LIGHT &BRIGHT Your New Home!!!! $200 OFF RENT PER MONTH!!!!!!!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! We have the perfect month to month home for you! Large windows in the living room; washer/dryer hook-ups in unit (can rent unit for under $50 a month); few blocks to the beach; block away from restaurants/shops/mass transit.

Owner is selling the 4 unit complex. The owner will give you a $200 credit per month bringing rent to ONLY $1488 per month!!! By offering you the $200 credit, the agent will give you at least a 24 hour notice to show the unit. Showings are done very infrequently.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator
- Laundry Hook Ups (can rent a unit for less than $50 per month)
- Prime location
- Upgrades on the property. Actual unit is better than listed photos. New photos to be upgraded this week.

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Street Parking
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1950
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- Month to month
- Pets not allowed
- Tenant to pay for electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for water, trash, sewer, gardener,
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California B.R.E. #01854799

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

