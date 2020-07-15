All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:24 AM

9221 Piatto Way

9221 Piatto Way · No Longer Available
Location

9221 Piatto Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fully furnished, All utilities paid. Move in ready. Light and bright plan 1 Bungalow at Escala. Highly upgraded w/ granite counters, stainless appliances, gas stove &wood laminate flooring. Remodeled master bath with custom counter & river rock flooring. Split bedrooms ensure privacy for guests or roommates. East facing corner unit with hillside views. Master bedroom and living room open to a spacious deck finished with Saltillo tile. Enjoy the California lifestyle and all of the Resort style living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9221 Piatto Way have any available units?
9221 Piatto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9221 Piatto Way have?
Some of 9221 Piatto Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9221 Piatto Way currently offering any rent specials?
9221 Piatto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9221 Piatto Way pet-friendly?
No, 9221 Piatto Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9221 Piatto Way offer parking?
No, 9221 Piatto Way does not offer parking.
Does 9221 Piatto Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9221 Piatto Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9221 Piatto Way have a pool?
Yes, 9221 Piatto Way has a pool.
Does 9221 Piatto Way have accessible units?
No, 9221 Piatto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9221 Piatto Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9221 Piatto Way has units with dishwashers.
