9221 Piatto Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Fully furnished, All utilities paid. Move in ready. Light and bright plan 1 Bungalow at Escala. Highly upgraded w/ granite counters, stainless appliances, gas stove &wood laminate flooring. Remodeled master bath with custom counter & river rock flooring. Split bedrooms ensure privacy for guests or roommates. East facing corner unit with hillside views. Master bedroom and living room open to a spacious deck finished with Saltillo tile. Enjoy the California lifestyle and all of the Resort style living.