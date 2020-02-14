8833 Promenade north place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground garage guest parking

Kearny Mesa Three Bedroom Attached 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 145278



Beautiful highly upgraded home in Promenade in the highly sought after Kearny Mesa Spectrum Center neighborhood. This family friendly town home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths boasts:



- Highly Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and beautiful cabinetry

- Beautiful light grey laminate wood flooring and tile throughout

- Neutral grey walls and wallpaper

- A/C with Nest System installed

- In unit Laundry Room with full size washer and dryer with additional storage

- Large Balcony

- Attached Extra Long Two Car Garage

- One story living with minimal stairs

- Lots of storage space



Location, location, location! Centrally located, the property is minutes from the 163, 15, and 805 freeways. Close to Downtown, La Jolla, Mission Valley - shopping, dining and culture. This is the best location for anyone to commute all over San Diego.



Spectrum Center Community Features: Playground, Gym, Recreation Area, Sidewalk, Street Lights, Street Parking, Guest Parking

