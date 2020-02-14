All apartments in San Diego
Location

8833 Promenade North Place, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
Kearny Mesa Three Bedroom Attached 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 145278

Beautiful highly upgraded home in Promenade in the highly sought after Kearny Mesa Spectrum Center neighborhood. This family friendly town home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths boasts:

- Highly Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and beautiful cabinetry
- Beautiful light grey laminate wood flooring and tile throughout
- Neutral grey walls and wallpaper
- A/C with Nest System installed
- In unit Laundry Room with full size washer and dryer with additional storage
- Large Balcony
- Attached Extra Long Two Car Garage
- One story living with minimal stairs
- Lots of storage space

Location, location, location! Centrally located, the property is minutes from the 163, 15, and 805 freeways. Close to Downtown, La Jolla, Mission Valley - shopping, dining and culture. This is the best location for anyone to commute all over San Diego.

Spectrum Center Community Features: Playground, Gym, Recreation Area, Sidewalk, Street Lights, Street Parking, Guest Parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145278
Property Id 145278

(RLNE5760589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8833 Promenade north place have any available units?
8833 Promenade north place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8833 Promenade north place have?
Some of 8833 Promenade north place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8833 Promenade north place currently offering any rent specials?
8833 Promenade north place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8833 Promenade north place pet-friendly?
No, 8833 Promenade north place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8833 Promenade north place offer parking?
Yes, 8833 Promenade north place offers parking.
Does 8833 Promenade north place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8833 Promenade north place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8833 Promenade north place have a pool?
No, 8833 Promenade north place does not have a pool.
Does 8833 Promenade north place have accessible units?
No, 8833 Promenade north place does not have accessible units.
Does 8833 Promenade north place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8833 Promenade north place has units with dishwashers.
