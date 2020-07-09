All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8745 Lake Murray Blvd
Last updated August 30 2019 at 8:57 AM

8745 Lake Murray Blvd

8745 Lake Murray Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8745 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
this lovely 3br 2ba condo is ready and waiting its next resident! With tile floors throughout the entire unit, keeping clean will be a breeze! The kitchen features all appliances included (Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher) and plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy San Diego year round with the private balcony just off the spacious living room. With the unit, you will have access to the community pool and onsite laundry rooms. Parking will be a breeze as the unit comes with 3 reserved parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8745 Lake Murray Blvd have any available units?
8745 Lake Murray Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8745 Lake Murray Blvd have?
Some of 8745 Lake Murray Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8745 Lake Murray Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8745 Lake Murray Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8745 Lake Murray Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8745 Lake Murray Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8745 Lake Murray Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8745 Lake Murray Blvd offers parking.
Does 8745 Lake Murray Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8745 Lake Murray Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8745 Lake Murray Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8745 Lake Murray Blvd has a pool.
Does 8745 Lake Murray Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8745 Lake Murray Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8745 Lake Murray Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8745 Lake Murray Blvd has units with dishwashers.
