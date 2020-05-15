8740 Villa La Jolla Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Situated only a mile from UCSD and 2 from La Jolla Shores, this absolutely gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath 2 story condo is updated and ready for you! The entry floor features a spacious living room with carpet, beautiful kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, tiled dining area and access to the large patio. Upstairs you'll find both spacious bedrooms have mirrored closets and ceiling fans and the beautifully redone bathroom that boasts granite counters and a lovely tile back splash on the shower. A downstairs level gives you direct access to the 1 car garage which offers some storage space and W/D hook ups. In addition to the one car garage, the complex offers plenty of on-site unreserved parking. The peaceful and lush complex also offers pool, spa and tennis facilities located directly across from the unit. At this time we can only offer a 6-month or month to month lease option. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to live in the heart of one of San Diego's most desirable cities, give us a call today!