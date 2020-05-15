All apartments in San Diego
8740 Villa La Jolla Dr.

8740 Villa La Jolla Drive
Location

8740 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Situated only a mile from UCSD and 2 from La Jolla Shores, this absolutely gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath 2 story condo is updated and ready for you! The entry floor features a spacious living room with carpet, beautiful kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, tiled dining area and access to the large patio. Upstairs you'll find both spacious bedrooms have mirrored closets and ceiling fans and the beautifully redone bathroom that boasts granite counters and a lovely tile back splash on the shower. A downstairs level gives you direct access to the 1 car garage which offers some storage space and W/D hook ups. In addition to the one car garage, the complex offers plenty of on-site unreserved parking. The peaceful and lush complex also offers pool, spa and tennis facilities located directly across from the unit. At this time we can only offer a 6-month or month to month lease option. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to live in the heart of one of San Diego's most desirable cities, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. have any available units?
8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. have?
Some of 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. offers parking.
Does 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. has a pool.
Does 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8740 Villa La Jolla Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
