Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

8580 New Salem St. #12 Available 10/04/19 Spacious Centrally Located Home - This two story home in Mesa Grove a single family home community features carpet and vinyl flooring throughout and two patio areas in wrap around yard. Spacious open floor plan includes living room with access to side patio, family great room with fireplace, small niche for your entertainment center, access to back patio and yard and kitchen with white counter-tops; white counter-top gas range and white built in oven, dishwasher and microwave. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, his and her closets, spacious vanity and shower in master bath. Other features include attached two car garage, ceiling fans, oak cabinetry, natural white counter-tops in bath and half bath on the first floor. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access.



DRE 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3978328)