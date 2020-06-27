All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

8580 New Salem St. #12

8580 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

8580 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8580 New Salem St. #12 Available 10/04/19 Spacious Centrally Located Home - This two story home in Mesa Grove a single family home community features carpet and vinyl flooring throughout and two patio areas in wrap around yard. Spacious open floor plan includes living room with access to side patio, family great room with fireplace, small niche for your entertainment center, access to back patio and yard and kitchen with white counter-tops; white counter-top gas range and white built in oven, dishwasher and microwave. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, his and her closets, spacious vanity and shower in master bath. Other features include attached two car garage, ceiling fans, oak cabinetry, natural white counter-tops in bath and half bath on the first floor. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access.

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3978328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8580 New Salem St. #12 have any available units?
8580 New Salem St. #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8580 New Salem St. #12 have?
Some of 8580 New Salem St. #12's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8580 New Salem St. #12 currently offering any rent specials?
8580 New Salem St. #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8580 New Salem St. #12 pet-friendly?
No, 8580 New Salem St. #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8580 New Salem St. #12 offer parking?
Yes, 8580 New Salem St. #12 offers parking.
Does 8580 New Salem St. #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8580 New Salem St. #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8580 New Salem St. #12 have a pool?
No, 8580 New Salem St. #12 does not have a pool.
Does 8580 New Salem St. #12 have accessible units?
No, 8580 New Salem St. #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 8580 New Salem St. #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8580 New Salem St. #12 has units with dishwashers.
