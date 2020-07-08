855 23rd Street

Amenities

This 3 bedroom/2 bath "craftsman/bungalow" two-story home resides on a quiet street in historic Golden Hill. You'll love its character and charm with high ceilings, beautiful crown modeling and windows throughout creating a spacious, open and bright feel. Large deck off the living room adds extra outdoor living space and the cozy backyard boasts a colorful succulent garden, a fire pit and seating area and beautiful outdoor lighting at night. House offers an up/down dual-master suite floorpan with one large bedroom and a smaller bedroom/office downstairs and a similar somewhat smaller arrangement upstairs. The house has one 4-piece (tub/shower/sink/toilet) bathroom downstairs and another 4-piece bathroom upstairs as well. The kitchen separates the stairs going to the upper level and there is a small laundry room off the kitchen as well. Also, there's a door to the kitchen that can be closed so the home works really well as a split-level arrangement (e.g. a private lower suite and private, smaller upper suite) if you have guests over or if you want to share the house with someone but maintain privacy. Location-wise this great home is very close to Balboa Park, Downtown and the Naval Hospital (all less than a 5 minute drive). In addition, the house has great access to freeways so you can get all around San Diego quickly. If you're looking at any other places in/around downtown come check this place out. It's one of the best single family homes so close to the city.