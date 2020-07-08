All apartments in San Diego
855 23rd Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:06 AM

855 23rd Street

855 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

855 23rd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
This 3 bedroom/2 bath "craftsman/bungalow" two-story home resides on a quiet street in historic Golden Hill. You'll love its character and charm with high ceilings, beautiful crown modeling and windows throughout creating a spacious, open and bright feel. Large deck off the living room adds extra outdoor living space and the cozy backyard boasts a colorful succulent garden, a fire pit and seating area and beautiful outdoor lighting at night. House offers an up/down dual-master suite floorpan with one large bedroom and a smaller bedroom/office downstairs and a similar somewhat smaller arrangement upstairs. The house has one 4-piece (tub/shower/sink/toilet) bathroom downstairs and another 4-piece bathroom upstairs as well. The kitchen separates the stairs going to the upper level and there is a small laundry room off the kitchen as well. Also, there's a door to the kitchen that can be closed so the home works really well as a split-level arrangement (e.g. a private lower suite and private, smaller upper suite) if you have guests over or if you want to share the house with someone but maintain privacy. Location-wise this great home is very close to Balboa Park, Downtown and the Naval Hospital (all less than a 5 minute drive). In addition, the house has great access to freeways so you can get all around San Diego quickly. If you're looking at any other places in/around downtown come check this place out. It's one of the best single family homes so close to the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 23rd Street have any available units?
855 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 23rd Street have?
Some of 855 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
855 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 855 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 855 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 855 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 855 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 855 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 855 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 855 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 855 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.

