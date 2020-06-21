All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive

8525 Villa La Jolla Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Villa La Jolla Dr, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive Available 07/10/20 La Jolla, 8525-E Villa La Jolla Dr, Remodeled, Granite Counters, Crown Molding and more! - Beautifully remodeled ground floor unit in the sought after Villa La Jolla development. Conveniently located near shopping, UCSD and access to the 5 fwy. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Spacious living room has recessed lighting and crown molding. Kitchen has recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and sparkling granite counters. Bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom has crown molding and mirrored wardrobe doors.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive have any available units?
8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive have?
Some of 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive does offer parking.
Does 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive has a pool.
Does 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive have accessible units?
No, 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive has units with dishwashers.
