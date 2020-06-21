Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

8525-E Villa La Jolla Drive Available 07/10/20 La Jolla, 8525-E Villa La Jolla Dr, Remodeled, Granite Counters, Crown Molding and more! - Beautifully remodeled ground floor unit in the sought after Villa La Jolla development. Conveniently located near shopping, UCSD and access to the 5 fwy. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Spacious living room has recessed lighting and crown molding. Kitchen has recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and sparkling granite counters. Bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom has crown molding and mirrored wardrobe doors.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840519)