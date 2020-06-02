All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 850 Beech Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
850 Beech Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

850 Beech Street

850 W Beech St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Harborview
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 W Beech St W, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This is super nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is located in one of the most desirable areas, Cortez Hill, and desirable condominium complexes, Discovery, in all of downtown San Diego. Located on the 7th floor, this west facing residence has great views of downtown. This property was recently painted, has newer carpet, a warm fireplace and a large private balcony. The kitchen is spacious, has granite counter tops, has an eat-at bar and under-cabinet lighting. There is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and custom organizers in the large closet. And to top it off, this unit as a washer and dryer, assigned parking and an assigned storage unit. This is a good one so check it out while it's still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Beech Street have any available units?
850 Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Beech Street have?
Some of 850 Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 Beech Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 850 Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 850 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 850 Beech Street does offer parking.
Does 850 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 850 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 850 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University