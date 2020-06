Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Walk to Everything - Nice Home In La Jolla Shores - Very clean light and bright home in La Jolla Shores w/ Central A/C and heat. Close to everything especially the beach. Spacious living room with fireplace and wood beamed ceilings add a ton of charm. The kitchen is very well laid out with lots of counter and cabinet space. There are 2 enjoyable outdoor spaces. One is the huge patio in front and there is a deck off of the living room and the back bedroom. Washer and dryer in garage. Garage has good storage as well. Pets are negotiable.

Walk to Everything - Nice Home In La Jolla Shores - Very clean light and bright home in La Jolla Shores w/ Central A/C and heat. Close to everything especially the beach. Spacious living room with fireplace and wood beamed ceilings add a ton of charm. The kitchen is very well laid out with lots of counter and cabinet space. There are 2 enjoyable outdoor spaces. One is the huge patio in front and there is a deck off of the living room and the back bedroom. Washer and dryer in garage. Garage has good storage as well. Pets are negotiable.