Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8488-70 New Salem Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

8488-70 New Salem Street

8488 New Salem St · No Longer Available
Location

8488 New Salem St, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
8488-70 New Salem Street Available 05/05/20 Mira Mesa, 8488 New Salem St #70 - Walk to Shopping/Restaurants! - Popular two master bedroom floorplan fresh on the market with plenty of upgrades! Remodeled kitchen with beautiful, white cabinets and sparkling new counters. Both bathrooms have had a facelift and offer newer shower surrounds, flooring and vanity cabinet upgrades. Both bedrooms offer dual closets providing ample clothing and storage area. You will love the neutral dcor that fits almost any color scheme. Fresh paint and upgraded carpeting round out this bright and airy beauty. Great, upper unit location offers a spacious balcony and just minutes to the community park, Vons shopping center, restaurants, library and more.

f you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8488-70 New Salem Street have any available units?
8488-70 New Salem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8488-70 New Salem Street have?
Some of 8488-70 New Salem Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8488-70 New Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
8488-70 New Salem Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8488-70 New Salem Street pet-friendly?
No, 8488-70 New Salem Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8488-70 New Salem Street offer parking?
Yes, 8488-70 New Salem Street offers parking.
Does 8488-70 New Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8488-70 New Salem Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8488-70 New Salem Street have a pool?
Yes, 8488-70 New Salem Street has a pool.
Does 8488-70 New Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 8488-70 New Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8488-70 New Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8488-70 New Salem Street has units with dishwashers.

