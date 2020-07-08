Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

8488-70 New Salem Street Available 05/05/20 Mira Mesa, 8488 New Salem St #70 - Walk to Shopping/Restaurants! - Popular two master bedroom floorplan fresh on the market with plenty of upgrades! Remodeled kitchen with beautiful, white cabinets and sparkling new counters. Both bathrooms have had a facelift and offer newer shower surrounds, flooring and vanity cabinet upgrades. Both bedrooms offer dual closets providing ample clothing and storage area. You will love the neutral dcor that fits almost any color scheme. Fresh paint and upgraded carpeting round out this bright and airy beauty. Great, upper unit location offers a spacious balcony and just minutes to the community park, Vons shopping center, restaurants, library and more.



f you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743332)