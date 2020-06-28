All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

8485 Westmore 36

8485 Westmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

8485 Westmore Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Best deal for 2 bed 2 bath! - Best Deal in Mira Mesa!
Great 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit!
Easy access to all freeway, parks and schools
Amazed by the short distance to Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, La Jolla ....
This is the place that has everything you've been asking for!

Bright and airy unit!
Upgraded kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets
Living room offers access to the huge covered patio
No matter rain or shine!
2 good size suites fits all needs!

Great amenities offered by our well managed HOA
We have a sparkling pool and spa!
Be amazed by the parking around the community!
Not too many rental units in Mira Mesa offered such ample parking space!
There is 1 carport available for you too!

You have to see to appreciate all
Call today Top Notch Realty Inc
8587150688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8485 Westmore 36 have any available units?
8485 Westmore 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8485 Westmore 36 have?
Some of 8485 Westmore 36's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8485 Westmore 36 currently offering any rent specials?
8485 Westmore 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8485 Westmore 36 pet-friendly?
No, 8485 Westmore 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8485 Westmore 36 offer parking?
Yes, 8485 Westmore 36 offers parking.
Does 8485 Westmore 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8485 Westmore 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8485 Westmore 36 have a pool?
Yes, 8485 Westmore 36 has a pool.
Does 8485 Westmore 36 have accessible units?
No, 8485 Westmore 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 8485 Westmore 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8485 Westmore 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
