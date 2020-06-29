All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace

8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace Available 06/01/19 Pristine 3 bed, 3 bath Townhome in Del Sur! - This lovely 3 Bed, 3 Bath town home is the most sought after model in Mandolin 1 in the Del Sur community and it has it all!

Features include Upgraded Appliances, Granite Counters, Beautiful cabinetry throughout, Custom Tile in bathrooms, a spacious Great Room with Fireplace, New Carpet and Paint, AC, Security System, Digital Intercom and Lots of Storage. This home is a corner unit so it's Very private and there's a Balcony off the Master Bedroom with views of the park.

This home is Walking Distance to Del Sur Elementary which is part of the Poway Unified School District and there are 18 miles of walking trails, 6 parks, 2 dog parks and 5 solar heated pools nearby, plus Shopping, Restaurants, and so much more!

THIS HOME FEATURES:
*3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
*Stainless Appliances
*Granite Counters
*Upgraded Cabinetry
*Fireplace
*Large Great Room
*Storage
*Balcony
*Community Pool with Lots of Amenities
*Poway School District
*Shopping, Restaurants, Walking Trails and Parks

For More Information:
Realtor: Steve Zatarain
Phone 619-829-7319

BUY, SELL, and MANAGE REAL ESTATE
Email: steve@thinkzatarain.com
Web: www.thinkzatarain.com

CalBRE Lic # 01740317
Erwin Property Management

(RLNE4861162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace have any available units?
8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace have?
Some of 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace has a pool.
Does 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
