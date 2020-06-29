Amenities

8484 Christopher Ridge Terrace Available 06/01/19 Pristine 3 bed, 3 bath Townhome in Del Sur! - This lovely 3 Bed, 3 Bath town home is the most sought after model in Mandolin 1 in the Del Sur community and it has it all!



Features include Upgraded Appliances, Granite Counters, Beautiful cabinetry throughout, Custom Tile in bathrooms, a spacious Great Room with Fireplace, New Carpet and Paint, AC, Security System, Digital Intercom and Lots of Storage. This home is a corner unit so it's Very private and there's a Balcony off the Master Bedroom with views of the park.



This home is Walking Distance to Del Sur Elementary which is part of the Poway Unified School District and there are 18 miles of walking trails, 6 parks, 2 dog parks and 5 solar heated pools nearby, plus Shopping, Restaurants, and so much more!



THIS HOME FEATURES:

*3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths

*Stainless Appliances

*Granite Counters

*Upgraded Cabinetry

*Fireplace

*Large Great Room

*Storage

*Balcony

*Community Pool with Lots of Amenities

*Poway School District

*Shopping, Restaurants, Walking Trails and Parks



For More Information:

Realtor: Steve Zatarain

Phone 619-829-7319



BUY, SELL, and MANAGE REAL ESTATE

Email: steve@thinkzatarain.com

Web: www.thinkzatarain.com



CalBRE Lic # 01740317

Erwin Property Management



