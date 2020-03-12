All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8470 Via Sonoma

8470 via Sonoma · No Longer Available
Location

8470 via Sonoma, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8470 Via Sonoma have any available units?
8470 Via Sonoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8470 Via Sonoma have?
Some of 8470 Via Sonoma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8470 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
8470 Via Sonoma isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8470 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 8470 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8470 Via Sonoma offer parking?
Yes, 8470 Via Sonoma does offer parking.
Does 8470 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8470 Via Sonoma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8470 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 8470 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 8470 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 8470 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 8470 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8470 Via Sonoma has units with dishwashers.
