8460 Capricorn Way #62 Available 07/17/20 Upper level 2BR/2BA Condo for rent in Mira Mesa! - Spacious upper level condo 2BR/2BA in Mira Mesa! Great location with a lot of restaurants, shopping, activities, walking trails, great schools and more! All appliances included. Stack washer and dryer on patio closet. Both bedrooms are large with a lot of storage space. Water and trash are included.



Available for Move in July 17th.



