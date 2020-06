Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Bright and airy corner unit. on ground floor. The unit was remodeled several years ago with modern kitchen, and both bathrooms, vanity. No popcorn ceiling. all porcelain tile floor, no carpet. No pet, Non smoker, one year lease. Must have good credit. Credit check will be done by the manager with $50.00 application fee. Available to move in July 1st. Tenant to pay own utilities and water usage. Submeter billing