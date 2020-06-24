8434 Summerdale Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

If you've always wanted to experience 5-star resort style living, look no further. Concord Square offers a pleasure filled lifestyle where you can live and play. This community features mature lush, park-like landscaping and community pool. This condo boasts a premium location with spacious patio . Serene greenbelt view from private patioLarge Master Suite; Light,Bright & Open; Close to UCSD,MiramarQUALCOMM,Aliante,Sorrento Valley;schools, parks, shops, and EZ freeway access, very centrally located;A must