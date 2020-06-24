All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8434 Summerdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8434 Summerdale Road
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:58 PM

8434 Summerdale Road

8434 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8434 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
If you've always wanted to experience 5-star resort style living, look no further. Concord Square offers a pleasure filled lifestyle where you can live and play. This community features mature lush, park-like landscaping and community pool. This condo boasts a premium location with spacious patio . Serene greenbelt view from private patioLarge Master Suite; Light,Bright & Open; Close to UCSD,MiramarQUALCOMM,Aliante,Sorrento Valley;schools, parks, shops, and EZ freeway access, very centrally located;A must

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8434 Summerdale Road have any available units?
8434 Summerdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8434 Summerdale Road have?
Some of 8434 Summerdale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 Summerdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
8434 Summerdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 Summerdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 8434 Summerdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8434 Summerdale Road offer parking?
No, 8434 Summerdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 8434 Summerdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8434 Summerdale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 Summerdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 8434 Summerdale Road has a pool.
Does 8434 Summerdale Road have accessible units?
No, 8434 Summerdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 Summerdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8434 Summerdale Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University