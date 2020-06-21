All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A

8405 Summerdale Road · (858) 480-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8405 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A · Avail. Jul 5

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
dogs allowed
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A Available 07/05/20 Large 3 bedroom 2-Story Townhome in Heart of Mira Mesa - Rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, in a private setting, in the lush, charming complex of Concord Square centrally located in Mira Mesa with tree lined streets and community pool and spa. Contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, and separate laundry room. Beautiful hardwood floors on the ground floor. Central ceiling fan to keep the air circulating throughout the unit. Schedule an appointment today!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4059924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have any available units?
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have?
Some of 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A offer parking?
No, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A has a pool.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity