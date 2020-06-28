All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

8372 Flanders Drive

8372 Flanders Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8372 Flanders Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2700 - Upgraded Mira Mesa Single Family Home For Rent - across from Mesa Verde Park - Updated Single Family home across the street from Mesa Verde Park. Granite countertops. Ceramic tile floors. Dishwasher, washer/dryer in garage. Clean, updated bathrooms. Oversized master bedroom. Landscaping included. 1.5 miles to Edwards Cinema/Westview Town Center. Property is in the middle of 15 and 805 freeways, 2 miles to Miramar Base, 10 minute drive to UCSD/UTC mall, 18 minutes to Fashion and Mission Valley malls, average driving time to Downtown, La Jolla & Del Mar beaches, and San Marcos University is 20 minutes depending on traffic. Garage is rented out, inquire for details and showings

Russell Kochis BRE # 01954819

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

Security Deposit based on credit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5076491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8372 Flanders Drive have any available units?
8372 Flanders Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8372 Flanders Drive have?
Some of 8372 Flanders Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8372 Flanders Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8372 Flanders Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8372 Flanders Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8372 Flanders Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8372 Flanders Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8372 Flanders Drive offers parking.
Does 8372 Flanders Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8372 Flanders Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8372 Flanders Drive have a pool?
No, 8372 Flanders Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8372 Flanders Drive have accessible units?
No, 8372 Flanders Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8372 Flanders Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8372 Flanders Drive has units with dishwashers.
