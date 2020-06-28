8372 Flanders Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$2700 - Upgraded Mira Mesa Single Family Home For Rent - across from Mesa Verde Park - Updated Single Family home across the street from Mesa Verde Park. Granite countertops. Ceramic tile floors. Dishwasher, washer/dryer in garage. Clean, updated bathrooms. Oversized master bedroom. Landscaping included. 1.5 miles to Edwards Cinema/Westview Town Center. Property is in the middle of 15 and 805 freeways, 2 miles to Miramar Base, 10 minute drive to UCSD/UTC mall, 18 minutes to Fashion and Mission Valley malls, average driving time to Downtown, La Jolla & Del Mar beaches, and San Marcos University is 20 minutes depending on traffic. Garage is rented out, inquire for details and showings



Russell Kochis BRE # 01954819



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



Security Deposit based on credit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5076491)