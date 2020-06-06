Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

8324-2k Regents Road Available 08/14/19 University City, 8324 Regents Road #2k - Great location! - Great UTC location just minutes to UTC Mall, Restaurants, 5/805 and UCSD! Controlled access building, lots of closet space, one bedroom is extremely large 12 X 18!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2509760)