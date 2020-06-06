All apartments in San Diego
8324-2k Regents Road

8324 Regents Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8324 Regents Rd, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
8324-2k Regents Road Available 08/14/19 University City, 8324 Regents Road #2k - Great location! - Great UTC location just minutes to UTC Mall, Restaurants, 5/805 and UCSD! Controlled access building, lots of closet space, one bedroom is extremely large 12 X 18!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2509760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324-2k Regents Road have any available units?
8324-2k Regents Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8324-2k Regents Road have?
Some of 8324-2k Regents Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324-2k Regents Road currently offering any rent specials?
8324-2k Regents Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324-2k Regents Road pet-friendly?
No, 8324-2k Regents Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8324-2k Regents Road offer parking?
Yes, 8324-2k Regents Road offers parking.
Does 8324-2k Regents Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8324-2k Regents Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324-2k Regents Road have a pool?
Yes, 8324-2k Regents Road has a pool.
Does 8324-2k Regents Road have accessible units?
No, 8324-2k Regents Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8324-2k Regents Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324-2k Regents Road has units with dishwashers.
