Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

8310 Regents Road Unit 3B Available 08/28/19 1-Bedroom 1-Bathroom for way below market rent in UTC - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom top floor unit in the Pines of La Jolla community. Get below market rent with this unit. Why? Because it's really a 2br/2ba, but the Owner will have their stuff locked up in the master bedroom. So you essentially get your own place, but Owner might use the place once or twice a year 1 to 2 weeks at most at a time; plenty of advance notice will be given should Owners come and use their room (which would likely be around holiday periods). Water & Electricity are included! So if the idea of having paying hundreds less for a furnished rental that's practically all yours the entire year sounds appealing, this place is for you!



High ceilings and skylights open the space up. On site laundry room (3rd floor) in building. Garage with 2 tandem spots included. Furnishings can be seen in the pictures, but most everything you need is in the home. Up to 2 persons okay, but no sleeping setups in the living room. UCSD bus steps away. Close to freeways, beach, Westfield shopping center, restaurants and entertainment. 2 big swimming pools. Balcony perfect for BBQ. Jacuzzi and racquetball courts. No smoking and no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



