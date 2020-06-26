All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

8310 Regents Road Unit 3B

8310 Regents Road · No Longer Available
Location

8310 Regents Road, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
8310 Regents Road Unit 3B Available 08/28/19 1-Bedroom 1-Bathroom for way below market rent in UTC - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom top floor unit in the Pines of La Jolla community. Get below market rent with this unit. Why? Because it's really a 2br/2ba, but the Owner will have their stuff locked up in the master bedroom. So you essentially get your own place, but Owner might use the place once or twice a year 1 to 2 weeks at most at a time; plenty of advance notice will be given should Owners come and use their room (which would likely be around holiday periods). Water & Electricity are included! So if the idea of having paying hundreds less for a furnished rental that's practically all yours the entire year sounds appealing, this place is for you!

High ceilings and skylights open the space up. On site laundry room (3rd floor) in building. Garage with 2 tandem spots included. Furnishings can be seen in the pictures, but most everything you need is in the home. Up to 2 persons okay, but no sleeping setups in the living room. UCSD bus steps away. Close to freeways, beach, Westfield shopping center, restaurants and entertainment. 2 big swimming pools. Balcony perfect for BBQ. Jacuzzi and racquetball courts. No smoking and no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B have any available units?
8310 Regents Road Unit 3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B have?
Some of 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Regents Road Unit 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B pet-friendly?
No, 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B offer parking?
Yes, 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B offers parking.
Does 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B have a pool?
Yes, 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B has a pool.
Does 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B have accessible units?
No, 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 Regents Road Unit 3B does not have units with dishwashers.
