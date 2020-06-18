8256 Station Village Lane #2410

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Upgraded 3BD/2BA Condo In Desirable Rio Vista neighborhood in Mission Valley - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in desirable Rio Vista neighborhood of Mission Valley. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large combo living-dining room with crown moldings, ceiling fan and balcony. Large Master bedroom with private full bath. Fresh paint and newer carpets throughout. Full size washer and dryer in laundry closet. 1 Car Garage + 3 additional assigned parking spaces. Great complex with swimming pool



SUMMARY OF RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/

- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date



CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour



(RLNE4939959)