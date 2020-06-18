All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8256 Station Village Lane #2410.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8256 Station Village Lane #2410
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

8256 Station Village Lane #2410

8256 Station Village Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8256 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded 3BD/2BA Condo In Desirable Rio Vista neighborhood in Mission Valley - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in desirable Rio Vista neighborhood of Mission Valley. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large combo living-dining room with crown moldings, ceiling fan and balcony. Large Master bedroom with private full bath. Fresh paint and newer carpets throughout. Full size washer and dryer in laundry closet. 1 Car Garage + 3 additional assigned parking spaces. Great complex with swimming pool

SUMMARY OF RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour

(RLNE4939959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 have any available units?
8256 Station Village Lane #2410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 have?
Some of 8256 Station Village Lane #2410's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 currently offering any rent specials?
8256 Station Village Lane #2410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 pet-friendly?
No, 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 offer parking?
Yes, 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 offers parking.
Does 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 have a pool?
Yes, 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 has a pool.
Does 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 have accessible units?
No, 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 does not have accessible units.
Does 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8256 Station Village Lane #2410 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University