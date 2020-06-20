All apartments in San Diego
825 Queenstown Court

825 Queenstown Court · (858) 598-3137
Location

825 Queenstown Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to QUEENSTOWN825! This family beach cottage is just a few homes back from the bay in North Mission Beach. Its simple decorations and central location allow you focus all your attention on your vacation! Once parked in the outdoor parking space you truly will not need your vehicle again as you can walk to everything. This home is located on Queenstown Court in the shopping and restaurant district known as 'Old Mission Beach', half way between Crystal Pier and Belmont Park.

Highlights:
• Single family detached home, no stairs in unit (one-two steps up to the home).
• Remodeled kitchen with granite tile counter tops.
• Small front patio with private BBQ.
• Jetted bathtub in one-bathroom, large shower in the other.
• Washer/Dryer in unit.

Things to know:
• Like many homes in our coastal climate, this condo has no AC.
• No smoking is allowed on the premises. This includes patio, balconies and building common areas.
• No Pets are allowed.

Neighborhood Notes:
Mission Beach is San Diego's lively take on the classic boardwalk beach town with over five miles of waterfront boardwalk, trendy shops, restaurants and Belmont Park, a beachfront amusement park featuring the historic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster. Mission Beach is just a few minutes to Sea World, 15-20 minutes to The San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and San Diego International Airport (SAN), and downtown San Diego. QUEENSTOWN825 is nearest the bay in North Mission Beach with many of the neighborhood's best restaurants and shops a short walk away.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

