All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8204 Caminito Santaluz W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8204 Caminito Santaluz W
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

8204 Caminito Santaluz W

8204 Caminito Santaluz West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8204 Caminito Santaluz West, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 04/01/20 The Ultimate Santaluz Getaway! - Property Id: 228547

Come live in paradise! The backyard oasis and the indoor/outdoor floorpan allows for the perfect setting. This home is gleaming with natural light! Open up your panoramic glass doors and let the breezes flow though. Your living areas have the ultimate view! Viking appliances in the kitchen and plenty of storage! Downstairs bedroom and full bath. Each room in the home has an ensuite bathroom. There is a private casita with a small kitchenette and a full bathroom as well - the perfect space for private living quarters. Upstairs you have a relaxing loft and 3 additional bedrooms. Your master features a charming balcony and provides the ultimate view location. The backyard is where you will spend most of your time! Cooling off in the sparkling infinity pool, bbq'ing, enjoying the fire pits at night. Plenty of driveway parking in addition to the garage spaces. The community of Santaluz is one of the most pristine golf course communities in San Diego.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228547
Property Id 228547

(RLNE5583818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 Caminito Santaluz W have any available units?
8204 Caminito Santaluz W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8204 Caminito Santaluz W have?
Some of 8204 Caminito Santaluz W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 Caminito Santaluz W currently offering any rent specials?
8204 Caminito Santaluz W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 Caminito Santaluz W pet-friendly?
Yes, 8204 Caminito Santaluz W is pet friendly.
Does 8204 Caminito Santaluz W offer parking?
Yes, 8204 Caminito Santaluz W offers parking.
Does 8204 Caminito Santaluz W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8204 Caminito Santaluz W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 Caminito Santaluz W have a pool?
Yes, 8204 Caminito Santaluz W has a pool.
Does 8204 Caminito Santaluz W have accessible units?
No, 8204 Caminito Santaluz W does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 Caminito Santaluz W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8204 Caminito Santaluz W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University