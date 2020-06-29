8204 Caminito Santaluz W

Amenities

Available 04/01/20



Come live in paradise! The backyard oasis and the indoor/outdoor floorpan allows for the perfect setting. This home is gleaming with natural light! Open up your panoramic glass doors and let the breezes flow though. Your living areas have the ultimate view! Viking appliances in the kitchen and plenty of storage! Downstairs bedroom and full bath. Each room in the home has an ensuite bathroom. There is a private casita with a small kitchenette and a full bathroom as well - the perfect space for private living quarters. Upstairs you have a relaxing loft and 3 additional bedrooms. Your master features a charming balcony and provides the ultimate view location. The backyard is where you will spend most of your time! Cooling off in the sparkling infinity pool, bbq'ing, enjoying the fire pits at night. Plenty of driveway parking in addition to the garage spaces. The community of Santaluz is one of the most pristine golf course communities in San Diego.

