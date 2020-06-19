819 Dover Court-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This newly remodeled furnished gem of a home located on the bayside in South Mission Beach. Only 300 yards to the ocean & 50 yards from the bay, this gorgeous location is quiet and peaceful. This 3 bed/2.5 bath has an outside shower & a 2-car over-sized garage! Amenities include A/C, washer/dryer, wine fridge, high-speed internet, private outdoor patio, and more! The home is beach ready, equipped with a beach wagon, beach chairs, umbrella, boogies boards, cooler and beach towels.



The cottage welcomes you through a cozy outdoor patio with seating, an outdoor fire pit, and a grill inviting you to spend some quality time in the front yard this vacation. But when you do decide to retire, we have CENTRAL AC!



The open concept living room has comfortable seating and a 55" smart TV. It flows right into an amazing kitchen with a pass through bar with a wine fridge and bar seating. You can cook just about anything as it is well-appointed with an oven, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, large refrigerator, toaster, and coffee-maker!



There are three wonderfully appointed bedrooms. The "master bedroom" has an en-suite, a king-sized bed, and a 50" smart TV. The 2nd bedroom has a queen-sized bed and a 43" smart TV, while the 3rd bedroom has 2 twin bunk beds to sleep 4 kiddos (or adults) and another 43" smart TV. There is a full bathroom in the hallway that is shared between these bedrooms. There is another half bathroom off the kitchen for your convenience.



When you get back from the beach you can head down the west side of the home to find a private outdoor heated shower to wash off before you head into the house through a side-door off the kitchen (via a half-bathroom). If you do decide to leave the area, you can feel free to come and go as you please as parking is not an issue with a 2-car garage, which will accommodate a large car or SUV.



You will experience the charm of Mission Beach here! The houses all face each other across a sidewalk (hence the "Court" designation). You may see kids riding bikes to and from the boardwalk and bayside walk while friendly neighbors are outside grilling and chatting. You will also hear the ice-cream truck come by!"



Rate subject to change based upon length of stay and utilities included.

Single family home in Mission Beach with 2-car attached garage.