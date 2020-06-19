All apartments in San Diego
819 Dover Court-1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:57 AM

819 Dover Court-1

819 Dover Ct · (888) 297-8722
Location

819 Dover Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This newly remodeled furnished gem of a home located on the bayside in South Mission Beach. Only 300 yards to the ocean & 50 yards from the bay, this gorgeous location is quiet and peaceful. This 3 bed/2.5 bath has an outside shower & a 2-car over-sized garage! Amenities include A/C, washer/dryer, wine fridge, high-speed internet, private outdoor patio, and more! The home is beach ready, equipped with a beach wagon, beach chairs, umbrella, boogies boards, cooler and beach towels.

The cottage welcomes you through a cozy outdoor patio with seating, an outdoor fire pit, and a grill inviting you to spend some quality time in the front yard this vacation. But when you do decide to retire, we have CENTRAL AC!

The open concept living room has comfortable seating and a 55" smart TV. It flows right into an amazing kitchen with a pass through bar with a wine fridge and bar seating. You can cook just about anything as it is well-appointed with an oven, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, large refrigerator, toaster, and coffee-maker!

There are three wonderfully appointed bedrooms. The "master bedroom" has an en-suite, a king-sized bed, and a 50" smart TV. The 2nd bedroom has a queen-sized bed and a 43" smart TV, while the 3rd bedroom has 2 twin bunk beds to sleep 4 kiddos (or adults) and another 43" smart TV. There is a full bathroom in the hallway that is shared between these bedrooms. There is another half bathroom off the kitchen for your convenience.

When you get back from the beach you can head down the west side of the home to find a private outdoor heated shower to wash off before you head into the house through a side-door off the kitchen (via a half-bathroom). If you do decide to leave the area, you can feel free to come and go as you please as parking is not an issue with a 2-car garage, which will accommodate a large car or SUV.

You will experience the charm of Mission Beach here! The houses all face each other across a sidewalk (hence the "Court" designation). You may see kids riding bikes to and from the boardwalk and bayside walk while friendly neighbors are outside grilling and chatting. You will also hear the ice-cream truck come by!"

Rate subject to change based upon length of stay and utilities included.
Single family home in Mission Beach with 2-car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Dover Court-1 have any available units?
819 Dover Court-1 has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Dover Court-1 have?
Some of 819 Dover Court-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Dover Court-1 currently offering any rent specials?
819 Dover Court-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Dover Court-1 pet-friendly?
No, 819 Dover Court-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 819 Dover Court-1 offer parking?
Yes, 819 Dover Court-1 does offer parking.
Does 819 Dover Court-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Dover Court-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Dover Court-1 have a pool?
No, 819 Dover Court-1 does not have a pool.
Does 819 Dover Court-1 have accessible units?
No, 819 Dover Court-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Dover Court-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Dover Court-1 has units with dishwashers.
