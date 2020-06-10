All apartments in San Diego
812 Liverpool Court - 1

812 Liverpool Ct · (877) 951-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 Liverpool Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NOTE - THIS is a *FURNISHED RENTAL*, utilities may vary depending occupancy and term. Max 4 student occupancy/family.

Spend time in this bay and beach charmer with all the decks necessary to enjoy your time in the sun! Situated just between the bay and the bay, you are just steps away from your ultimate beach vacation!

One bedroom includes a queen bed, full bathroom, walk-in closet, and private balcony. The second bedroom includes a full bed and twin bed, full bathroom, and private balcony. The final bedroom includes a full and twin bed.

Besides the 3 amazing decks, you will have all the amenities to call this place home includes washer and dryer, tile flooring, high ceilings, sky lights, and a single-car garage (compact automobiles only). With spectacular bay views, you will not miss a beat when it comes to life at the beach.
Ground Level:
1-Car Garage (compact automobiles only)

1st Level:
Family Room with TV
Family Room Balcony (gas grill and seating area)
Dining Room
Fully Equipped Kitchen
1st Bedroom (sleeps 3)
Full Bathroom
Stacked Washer/Dryer

2nd Level:
2nd Bedroom (sleeps 2), walk-in closet, full bathroom, and private balcony
3rd Bedroom (sleeps 3) with closet, full bathroom, and private balcony

Looking to hang out with family and/or friends on the patio while being right in the mix Mission Beach? If yes, then this place is perfect as it is walking distance from all the bars, restaurants, and shopping Mission Beach has to offer. You can check out the Mission Bay Aquatic Center for all your water sports needs. Equipment rentals such as bikes, boards, and kayaks are right around the corner. Of course you can always just enjoy the house after a full day at the beach, grill or dine in or maybe just sit back and relax with a glass of wine while watching the sunset.

This property is just within a few steps of the beach and bay in either direction. It offers beach living at an affordable price and you just can't beat the location! If you do decide to explore away from the beach, this property is centrally located. You are a quick drive from most attractions in San Diego like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown.

This place is perfect as it is walking distance from all the bars, restaurants, and shopping Mission Beach has to offer. Equipment rentals such as bikes, boards, and kayaks are right around the corner too. You can check out the Mission Bay Aquatic Center for all your water sports needs.

Of course you can always just enjoy the house after a full day at the beach, grill or dine in or maybe just sit back and relax with a glass of wine while watching the sunset.

This property is centrally located and even if you are just coming to enjoy your time by the water, you virtually have access to all that San Diego has to offer including attractions like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown. This property is located just off the 5 highway too, which means you can easily head up to North County to enjoy places like LEGOLAND, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, and the Flower Fields!

This property pretty much covers everything when it comes to life at the beach. It is perfect for travelers who want to be by the beach and/or bay at a reasonable price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Liverpool Court - 1 have any available units?
812 Liverpool Court - 1 has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Liverpool Court - 1 have?
Some of 812 Liverpool Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Liverpool Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
812 Liverpool Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Liverpool Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 812 Liverpool Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 812 Liverpool Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 812 Liverpool Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 812 Liverpool Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Liverpool Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Liverpool Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 812 Liverpool Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 812 Liverpool Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 812 Liverpool Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Liverpool Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Liverpool Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
