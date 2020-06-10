812 Liverpool Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

NOTE - THIS is a *FURNISHED RENTAL*, utilities may vary depending occupancy and term. Max 4 student occupancy/family.



Spend time in this bay and beach charmer with all the decks necessary to enjoy your time in the sun! Situated just between the bay and the bay, you are just steps away from your ultimate beach vacation!



One bedroom includes a queen bed, full bathroom, walk-in closet, and private balcony. The second bedroom includes a full bed and twin bed, full bathroom, and private balcony. The final bedroom includes a full and twin bed.



Besides the 3 amazing decks, you will have all the amenities to call this place home includes washer and dryer, tile flooring, high ceilings, sky lights, and a single-car garage (compact automobiles only). With spectacular bay views, you will not miss a beat when it comes to life at the beach.

Ground Level:

1-Car Garage (compact automobiles only)



1st Level:

Family Room with TV

Family Room Balcony (gas grill and seating area)

Dining Room

Fully Equipped Kitchen

1st Bedroom (sleeps 3)

Full Bathroom

Stacked Washer/Dryer



2nd Level:

2nd Bedroom (sleeps 2), walk-in closet, full bathroom, and private balcony

3rd Bedroom (sleeps 3) with closet, full bathroom, and private balcony



Looking to hang out with family and/or friends on the patio while being right in the mix Mission Beach? If yes, then this place is perfect as it is walking distance from all the bars, restaurants, and shopping Mission Beach has to offer. You can check out the Mission Bay Aquatic Center for all your water sports needs. Equipment rentals such as bikes, boards, and kayaks are right around the corner.



This property is just within a few steps of the beach and bay in either direction. It offers beach living at an affordable price and you just can't beat the location! If you do decide to explore away from the beach, this property is centrally located. You are a quick drive from most attractions in San Diego like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown.



This place is perfect as it is walking distance from all the bars, restaurants, and shopping Mission Beach has to offer. Equipment rentals such as bikes, boards, and kayaks are right around the corner too. You can check out the Mission Bay Aquatic Center for all your water sports needs.



Of course you can always just enjoy the house after a full day at the beach, grill or dine in or maybe just sit back and relax with a glass of wine while watching the sunset.



This property is centrally located and even if you are just coming to enjoy your time by the water, you virtually have access to all that San Diego has to offer including attractions like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown. This property is located just off the 5 highway too, which means you can easily head up to North County to enjoy places like LEGOLAND, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, and the Flower Fields!



This property pretty much covers everything when it comes to life at the beach. It is perfect for travelers who want to be by the beach and/or bay at a reasonable price.