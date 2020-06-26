7958 Mission Center Ct. #F

Amenities
Spacious 2B/1.5BA Two Story Condo with 2 Parking, Storage & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!
This upgraded 2B/1.5BA is a two story unit located in the Park Villas North Community in Mission Valley. This property features 972 SF and boasts:
- NEW carpets throughout!
- NEW Everest Quartz kitchen/half bathroom countertops
- Bright and spacious layout!
- Dual-pane Milgard windows
- Ceiling fans in each bedroom and downstairs (3 total)
- Walk-in master closet
- Natural stone tile entry and half bath
- Large living room and separate dining area
- Gated community w/ 2 reserved parking spaces!
- Full bath upstairs w/ 1/2 bath down stairs
- Onsite laundry room is right next door! So close it's like having it in unit
- Large balcony with shaded trees for privacy
- Extra storage room off balcony
- Wall unit A/C
- Walking distance to shopping, trolley, food/groceries, entertainment, and more!
- Two community pools, spa, BBQ areas, soothing fountains and onsite security
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-NO CO-SIGNERS
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1770
- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op laundry on site
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes, wall A/C unit
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rOk3DuLLBo
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley
- FLOORING: NEW carpet
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, balcony only
- YEAR BUILT: 1973
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: living room and left bedroom wall heaters, living room wall A/C unit
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4904172)