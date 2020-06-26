7958 Mission Center Ct. #F

Amenities

Spacious 2B/1.5BA Two Story Condo with 2 Parking, Storage & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!



This upgraded 2B/1.5BA is a two story unit located in the Park Villas North Community in Mission Valley. This property features 972 SF and boasts:

- NEW carpets throughout!

- NEW Everest Quartz kitchen/half bathroom countertops

- Bright and spacious layout!

- Dual-pane Milgard windows

- Ceiling fans in each bedroom and downstairs (3 total)

- Walk-in master closet

- Natural stone tile entry and half bath

- Large living room and separate dining area

- Gated community w/ 2 reserved parking spaces!

- Full bath upstairs w/ 1/2 bath down stairs

- Onsite laundry room is right next door! So close it's like having it in unit

- Large balcony with shaded trees for privacy

- Extra storage room off balcony

- Wall unit A/C

- Walking distance to shopping, trolley, food/groceries, entertainment, and more!

- Two community pools, spa, BBQ areas, soothing fountains and onsite security



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-NO CO-SIGNERS

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1770

- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op laundry on site

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes, wall A/C unit

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rOk3DuLLBo

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley

- FLOORING: NEW carpet

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, balcony only

- YEAR BUILT: 1973



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: living room and left bedroom wall heaters, living room wall A/C unit

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4904172)