7940 Mission Center Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 story condo, ONLY COMES WITH ONE PARKING SPOT. water, sewer, and trash are included on the rent. Corner end condo in the heart of Mission Valley and close to all San Diego has to offer. Features include stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, upgraded lighting fixtures, crown moldings, and private patio off dining room. Just a few steps away from spa and swimming pool. Central location close to shopping and freeways. ONLY COMES WITH ONE PARKING SPOT



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pets under 20lbs considered. If you would like to set up a time to view please give Rancho Mesa Properties a call at 858-576-2176.



(RLNE3689290)