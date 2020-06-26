All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

7940 Mission Center Ct

7940 Mission Center Court · No Longer Available
Location

7940 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 story condo, ONLY COMES WITH ONE PARKING SPOT. water, sewer, and trash are included on the rent. Corner end condo in the heart of Mission Valley and close to all San Diego has to offer. Features include stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, upgraded lighting fixtures, crown moldings, and private patio off dining room. Just a few steps away from spa and swimming pool. Central location close to shopping and freeways. ONLY COMES WITH ONE PARKING SPOT

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pets under 20lbs considered. If you would like to set up a time to view please give Rancho Mesa Properties a call at 858-576-2176.

(RLNE3689290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Mission Center Ct have any available units?
7940 Mission Center Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 Mission Center Ct have?
Some of 7940 Mission Center Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Mission Center Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Mission Center Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Mission Center Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7940 Mission Center Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7940 Mission Center Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7940 Mission Center Ct offers parking.
Does 7940 Mission Center Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 Mission Center Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Mission Center Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7940 Mission Center Ct has a pool.
Does 7940 Mission Center Ct have accessible units?
No, 7940 Mission Center Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Mission Center Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7940 Mission Center Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
