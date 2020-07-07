Amenities

7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 Available 02/07/20 2 Story Townhome Dual Master- 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Torrey Highlands- Cortina - Upgraded 2 story townhome in the highly desirable Cortina Complex in Torrey Highlands. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with attached garage. Downstairs features kitchen, dining area, living room with gas fireplace, half bath and access to attached 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite tile counters, Cherry cabinets, tile flooring, black appliances, gas stove, and pantry. Living room features wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms each with their own attached bathroom and full size laundry room. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, stall shower and separate toilet room. 2nd bathroom features tub/ shower combo. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. 2nd bedroom also features its own private balcony. Full size laundry room Includes newer washer and dryer. Unit has central heat and air and plantation shutters throughout. Front entry features private enclosed patio/ courtyard. Complex features pool and jacuzzi and club house which can be reserved for meetings or parties. Walking distance to Vons and numerous eateries. Located in the highly ranked Poway School district. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner open to 6 month lease at $2,650 or 1.5 year lease at $2,700.



