All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5

7890 Via Belfiore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7890 Via Belfiore, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 Available 02/07/20 2 Story Townhome Dual Master- 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Torrey Highlands- Cortina - Upgraded 2 story townhome in the highly desirable Cortina Complex in Torrey Highlands. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with attached garage. Downstairs features kitchen, dining area, living room with gas fireplace, half bath and access to attached 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite tile counters, Cherry cabinets, tile flooring, black appliances, gas stove, and pantry. Living room features wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms each with their own attached bathroom and full size laundry room. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, stall shower and separate toilet room. 2nd bathroom features tub/ shower combo. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. 2nd bedroom also features its own private balcony. Full size laundry room Includes newer washer and dryer. Unit has central heat and air and plantation shutters throughout. Front entry features private enclosed patio/ courtyard. Complex features pool and jacuzzi and club house which can be reserved for meetings or parties. Walking distance to Vons and numerous eateries. Located in the highly ranked Poway School district. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner open to 6 month lease at $2,650 or 1.5 year lease at $2,700.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE4323156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 have any available units?
7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 have?
Some of 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7890 Via Belfiore Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University