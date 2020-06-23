All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

7811 Eads Ave

7811 Eads Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Eads Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Eads Ave have any available units?
7811 Eads Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7811 Eads Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Eads Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Eads Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7811 Eads Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7811 Eads Ave offer parking?
No, 7811 Eads Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7811 Eads Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7811 Eads Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Eads Ave have a pool?
No, 7811 Eads Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7811 Eads Ave have accessible units?
No, 7811 Eads Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Eads Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7811 Eads Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7811 Eads Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7811 Eads Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
