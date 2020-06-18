All apartments in San Diego
777 6th Avenue.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

777 6th Avenue

777 6th Avenue · (415) 881-1131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 777 6th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded Loft Ready for Move-In in the Heart of the Gaslamp! - Recently updated loft in the heart of the Gaslamp!

*Spacious floor plan
*New wood flooring
*Central A/C
*Granite countertops
*Stackable washer/dryer
*Stainless steel refrigerator
*Assigned parking in secured parking garage

Community Details

*Elevator
*Secured entry
*Fitness center
*Barbecue

Close to Gaslamp's renowned restaurants. shops, and night life.

Available Immediately! Water / Sewer / Trash included. No smoking/pets, please. Contact Alison at 858 610 0743 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5736223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 777 6th Avenue have any available units?
777 6th Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 6th Avenue have?
Some of 777 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
777 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 777 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 777 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 777 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 777 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 777 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 777 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 777 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

