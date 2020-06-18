777 6th Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage

Upgraded Loft Ready for Move-In in the Heart of the Gaslamp! - Recently updated loft in the heart of the Gaslamp!



*Spacious floor plan

*New wood flooring

*Central A/C

*Granite countertops

*Stackable washer/dryer

*Stainless steel refrigerator

*Assigned parking in secured parking garage



Community Details



*Elevator

*Secured entry

*Fitness center

*Barbecue



Close to Gaslamp's renowned restaurants. shops, and night life.



Available Immediately! Water / Sewer / Trash included. No smoking/pets, please. Contact Alison at 858 610 0743 to schedule a showing.



