777 6th Avenue.

Amenities
Upgraded Loft Ready for Move-In in the Heart of the Gaslamp! - Recently updated loft in the heart of the Gaslamp!
*Spacious floor plan
*New wood flooring
*Central A/C
*Granite countertops
*Stackable washer/dryer
*Stainless steel refrigerator
*Assigned parking in secured parking garage
Community Details
*Elevator
*Secured entry
*Fitness center
*Barbecue
Close to Gaslamp's renowned restaurants. shops, and night life.
Available Immediately! Water / Sewer / Trash included. No smoking/pets, please. Contact Alison at 858 610 0743 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5736223)