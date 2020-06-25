All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219

7750 Margerum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7750 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
$2,275 / 3br, 2ba -1,087ft2- Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo (7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 San Diego, CA 92120) - $2,275 / 3br, 2ba -1,087ft2- Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo (7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 San Diego, CA 92120)

***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED-DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS***

Please contact our office for any questions (858) 452-9100 or schedule a showing!

$2,275 per month with a security deposit of $2,275

a. Vinyl flooring
b. Appliances- Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal
c. Balcony
d. Fire Place
e. Assigned Outdoor Parking
f. Air Conditioning Unit
g. Tennis Court
h. Pool, Jacuzzi
i. Less than 4 miles away from Interstate I-5

Nearby Schools:

-Marvin Elementary K-5 School
-Lewis Middle 6-8 School
-Patrick Henry High 9-12 School

Nearby Parks:

-Rancho Mission Canyon
-Mission Trails Regional Park
-Dailard Neighborhood Park

Nearby Mall:

San Carlos Shopping Center

APPLICATION: https://www.svnmgmt.com/availability/

Requirements:

Before submitting an application, please review the list of criteria below. If you feel you meet the criteria, please apply. We would be happy to rent to you. Also, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask.

1. A completed and signed application from all proposed occupants over the age of 18 must be submitted. ALL LINES MUST BE FILLED IN. Incorrect or missing information will disqualify you as a prospective renter.

2. A ($35.00) screening fee electronically with your application for the purpose of running credit and eviction reports is required with each application.

3. You must provide photo I.D. We require a photo I.D. -Drivers license or State Issued ID card).
(Note: Military cards and student I.D.s are not accepted.)

4. You must have a credit report that demonstrates a willingness to pay financial obligations in a timely fashion (or we require a FICO score of at least 650).

5. You must have no records of eviction.

6. We require favorable responses from references and previous landlords.

7. Employment History and Sufficient Income: We require monthly income of 2.5 times the amount of your monthly rent. Income must be verifiable through pay stubs, employer contact, or tax records. All other income, including self-employment, must be verified through tax records.

8. Rental History must be verifiable from unbiased sources. If youre related by blood or marriage to one of the previous landlords listed, or your rental history does not include at least two previous landlords, your application may be declined, or we may require an additional security deposit.

9. You will be denied if you have a conviction for any type of crime that would be considered a threat to real property or the ability of other residents to peacefully enjoy the premises.

10. An up-front payment of approximately one months rent as a security deposit is required by cashiers check or money order when signing the rental contract.

11. A 12-month lease term is required.

12. We will accept the first qualified applicant.

13. Please note that all of our properties are smoke-free. If you rent, there is no-smoking on the property.

Required Information to Be Submitted With the Application

Please be sure the following four (4) items accompany your rental application:

1. A ($35.00) screening fee electronically with your application for the purpose of running credit and eviction reports is required with each application.

2. Picture I.D.: Drivers license, State Issued I.D. card, Green Card, or Passport.

3. Social Security Number.

4. Proof of Income: Current pay-stubs or an official letter from your employer on company letterhead should be attached to the application. For self-employed, 1099 applicants, your last two years of tax returns are required.

***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED-DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS***

Please contact our office for any questions (858) 452-9100 or schedule a showing!

(RLNE4866131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 have any available units?
7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 have?
Some of 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 currently offering any rent specials?
7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 pet-friendly?
No, 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 offer parking?
Yes, 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 offers parking.
Does 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 have a pool?
Yes, 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 has a pool.
Does 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 have accessible units?
No, 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7750 Margerum Ave Unit 219 has units with dishwashers.
