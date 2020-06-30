All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

7676 Flanders Drive

7676 Flanders Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7676 Flanders Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
" Newly Renovated" 7676 Flanders Drive, San Diego, CA 92126 - This won't last on the rental market. MUST SEE!!

Centrally located in Mira Mesa, this home is ready for move in. Home is located down the street to Jonas Salk Elementary and Maddox Park.

This home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fireplace, fenced backyard and patio, double car attached garage, laundry room, gardener.

New Vinyl flooring in formal living area. family room and kitchen.
New Carpet in all bedrooms and closets.
New paint throughout the entire house.
New Vanity Sink in the Master-bathroom bathroom.

Please email/call for showings.
vortega@propadvantage.com
760-908-2139

Rent $3,000
Deposit $3,400
$35.00 for application and background check 18+
$50.00 One time processing fee
1 Year Lease
Tenants are responsible for all "Utilities"

"Due to COVID-19 and the State of Emergency in California, Property Advantage's primary concern is ensuring the safety of staff, applicants, and tenants. In lieu of physical showing at properties, we are offering video calls via FaceTime and WhatsApp. If you prefer to preview the unit physically, a Property Advantage representative will open the door for access. We will not be conducting group showings or open houses at this time. All appointments will be private and by appointment only. Lastly, we are taking necessary precautions by keeping a physical distance, cleaning/sanitizing door knobs and surfaces between showings, and wearing protective gear, as needed. We thank everyone in advance for their efforts in practicing community safety at this time."

.

(RLNE5438510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

