Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

" Newly Renovated" 7676 Flanders Drive, San Diego, CA 92126 - This won't last on the rental market. MUST SEE!!



Centrally located in Mira Mesa, this home is ready for move in. Home is located down the street to Jonas Salk Elementary and Maddox Park.



This home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fireplace, fenced backyard and patio, double car attached garage, laundry room, gardener.



New Vinyl flooring in formal living area. family room and kitchen.

New Carpet in all bedrooms and closets.

New paint throughout the entire house.

New Vanity Sink in the Master-bathroom bathroom.



Please email/call for showings.

vortega@propadvantage.com

760-908-2139



Rent $3,000

Deposit $3,400

$35.00 for application and background check 18+

$50.00 One time processing fee

1 Year Lease

Tenants are responsible for all "Utilities"



"Due to COVID-19 and the State of Emergency in California, Property Advantage's primary concern is ensuring the safety of staff, applicants, and tenants. In lieu of physical showing at properties, we are offering video calls via FaceTime and WhatsApp. If you prefer to preview the unit physically, a Property Advantage representative will open the door for access. We will not be conducting group showings or open houses at this time. All appointments will be private and by appointment only. Lastly, we are taking necessary precautions by keeping a physical distance, cleaning/sanitizing door knobs and surfaces between showings, and wearing protective gear, as needed. We thank everyone in advance for their efforts in practicing community safety at this time."



.



(RLNE5438510)