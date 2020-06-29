7635 Marker Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Former model home in Torrey Del Mar. 5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths or 4 Bedrooms + Office. Library and Entertainment loft. Laundry room on 2nd level. Short walk (400ft) to Torrey Del Mar Neighborhood Park with playground, open field, picnic tables and walking trails. Award winning schools! Conveniently located near shopping and freeway access. POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: West View High, Black Mountain Middle, and Willow Grove Elementary. Email Property Manager to coordinate a viewing.



Tenant responsible for all utilities (Electric/Water/Sewer/Trash/Cable/Etc). Lease rate based on a 12 month lease. Short term lease may be considered at a higher rate. Home will be leased UNFURNISHED. Fridge, washer and dryer included AS IS. Financial Requirements: 3x Monthly Rent in Verified Household Income, Good Credit History (Prefer 620 or Greater), Good Rental History (No Late Payments or Evictions). Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and will require a pet deposit and/or pet rent. Full application with credit report and background check required prior to acceptance.