Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

7635 Marker Road

7635 Marker Road · No Longer Available
Location

7635 Marker Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Former model home in Torrey Del Mar. 5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths or 4 Bedrooms + Office. Library and Entertainment loft. Laundry room on 2nd level. Short walk (400ft) to Torrey Del Mar Neighborhood Park with playground, open field, picnic tables and walking trails. Award winning schools! Conveniently located near shopping and freeway access. POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: West View High, Black Mountain Middle, and Willow Grove Elementary. Email Property Manager to coordinate a viewing.

Tenant responsible for all utilities (Electric/Water/Sewer/Trash/Cable/Etc). Lease rate based on a 12 month lease. Short term lease may be considered at a higher rate. Home will be leased UNFURNISHED. Fridge, washer and dryer included AS IS. Financial Requirements: 3x Monthly Rent in Verified Household Income, Good Credit History (Prefer 620 or Greater), Good Rental History (No Late Payments or Evictions). Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and will require a pet deposit and/or pet rent. Full application with credit report and background check required prior to acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Marker Road have any available units?
7635 Marker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7635 Marker Road have?
Some of 7635 Marker Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Marker Road currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Marker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Marker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 Marker Road is pet friendly.
Does 7635 Marker Road offer parking?
Yes, 7635 Marker Road offers parking.
Does 7635 Marker Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7635 Marker Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Marker Road have a pool?
No, 7635 Marker Road does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Marker Road have accessible units?
No, 7635 Marker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Marker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 Marker Road has units with dishwashers.
