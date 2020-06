Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available March 1st, 2020! Beautiful rental home that is fully packed with everything you need. This SOLAR home has a pool and spa with a brand new upgraded pool/spa heater. Enjoying the backyard is easy with the beautiful fireplace, spa, pool, and BBQ built in. This home is within close distance to the best schools in San Diego. Perfect for any family.