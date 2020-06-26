All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

7571 Hazard Center Drive

7571 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7571 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
2BR 2BA Luxury Living in Mission Valley - Don't miss out on this beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom located in the heart of Mission Valley. High ceilings with a brick wall feature in living room, open floor plan provides for lots of light. Separated by living area which is ideal for roommates or guests. Attached private one -car garage with washer and dryer, Plenty of guest parking spaces. Wood flooring in the living and dining room, new paint throughout, new plush carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has a high breakfast bar and a spacious walk-in pantry. Gas fireplace in the living room with private patio. Community pool is just steps from the front door.

Union Square is a lovely small gated community conveniently located next to trolley, located on the quieter north side of the San Diego River Nature Preserve. Amenities include pool, spa, bbq area, easy gated access to the river walk way. This town home is just steps to the trolley stop and Hazard Center. Easy walk to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, YMCA, walking paths and more.

Call Kate Barkauskas
kbarkauskas@amsiemail.com
(917) 676-4016
DRE# 02005507

AMSI
Since 1970
www.amsisd.com
DRE # 01254853

(RLNE4967445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7571 Hazard Center Drive have any available units?
7571 Hazard Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7571 Hazard Center Drive have?
Some of 7571 Hazard Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7571 Hazard Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7571 Hazard Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7571 Hazard Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7571 Hazard Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7571 Hazard Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7571 Hazard Center Drive offers parking.
Does 7571 Hazard Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7571 Hazard Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7571 Hazard Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7571 Hazard Center Drive has a pool.
Does 7571 Hazard Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 7571 Hazard Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7571 Hazard Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7571 Hazard Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
