7571 Hazard Center Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub media room

2BR 2BA Luxury Living in Mission Valley - Don't miss out on this beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom located in the heart of Mission Valley. High ceilings with a brick wall feature in living room, open floor plan provides for lots of light. Separated by living area which is ideal for roommates or guests. Attached private one -car garage with washer and dryer, Plenty of guest parking spaces. Wood flooring in the living and dining room, new paint throughout, new plush carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has a high breakfast bar and a spacious walk-in pantry. Gas fireplace in the living room with private patio. Community pool is just steps from the front door.



Union Square is a lovely small gated community conveniently located next to trolley, located on the quieter north side of the San Diego River Nature Preserve. Amenities include pool, spa, bbq area, easy gated access to the river walk way. This town home is just steps to the trolley stop and Hazard Center. Easy walk to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, YMCA, walking paths and more.



