7553 Winterwood Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***OPEN HOUSE 1/4 10-11 AM: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Mira Mesa Single Level Home*** - Spacious single level home with light and bright open floorplan with fireplace in front living room. Remodeled bathrooms with tiled showers. The kitchen has a large island with loads of storage space. Large family room with slider to backyard with a cemented backyard. Schools: Sandburg Elementary, Challenger Middle, and Mira Mesa High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE5434369)