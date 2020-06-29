All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7553 Winterwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7553 Winterwood Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

7553 Winterwood Lane

7553 Winterwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7553 Winterwood Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***OPEN HOUSE 1/4 10-11 AM: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Mira Mesa Single Level Home*** - Spacious single level home with light and bright open floorplan with fireplace in front living room. Remodeled bathrooms with tiled showers. The kitchen has a large island with loads of storage space. Large family room with slider to backyard with a cemented backyard. Schools: Sandburg Elementary, Challenger Middle, and Mira Mesa High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5434369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7553 Winterwood Lane have any available units?
7553 Winterwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7553 Winterwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7553 Winterwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7553 Winterwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7553 Winterwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7553 Winterwood Lane offer parking?
No, 7553 Winterwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7553 Winterwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7553 Winterwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7553 Winterwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7553 Winterwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7553 Winterwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7553 Winterwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7553 Winterwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7553 Winterwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7553 Winterwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7553 Winterwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University