7548 Margerum Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

When you walk into this stunning remodeled home you'll be greeted with new engineered wood floors, smooth textured walls, & tons of natural light. The kitchen has custom quartz countertops, gas stove & all new stainless steel appliances w/ dual ovens. One full bed/bath downstairs & convenient laundry room upstairs. The spa like master bath has a huge shower & double sinks. Great size low maintenance yard is perfect for the kids to play or al fresco dining. Brand new mirrored closet doors, A/C & much more!



This is a furnished rental. Rate will be dependent on length of stay and utilities included.

Recently updated 4BR/3BA single-family home just across the street from Rancho Mission Canyon Park and hiking trails. Wonderful neighborhood in San Carlos just a few minutes from Mission Trails and Cowles Mountain.