San Diego, CA
7548 Margerum Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

7548 Margerum Avenue

Location

7548 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
When you walk into this stunning remodeled home you'll be greeted with new engineered wood floors, smooth textured walls, & tons of natural light. The kitchen has custom quartz countertops, gas stove & all new stainless steel appliances w/ dual ovens. One full bed/bath downstairs & convenient laundry room upstairs. The spa like master bath has a huge shower & double sinks. Great size low maintenance yard is perfect for the kids to play or al fresco dining. Brand new mirrored closet doors, A/C & much more!

This is a furnished rental. Rate will be dependent on length of stay and utilities included.
Recently updated 4BR/3BA single-family home just across the street from Rancho Mission Canyon Park and hiking trails. Wonderful neighborhood in San Carlos just a few minutes from Mission Trails and Cowles Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7548 Margerum Avenue have any available units?
7548 Margerum Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7548 Margerum Avenue have?
Some of 7548 Margerum Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7548 Margerum Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7548 Margerum Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7548 Margerum Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7548 Margerum Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7548 Margerum Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7548 Margerum Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7548 Margerum Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7548 Margerum Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7548 Margerum Avenue have a pool?
No, 7548 Margerum Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7548 Margerum Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7548 Margerum Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7548 Margerum Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7548 Margerum Avenue has units with dishwashers.
