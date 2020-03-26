All apartments in San Diego
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

7540 Dunwood Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7540 Dunwood 92114-Encanto-Bay Terrace - Single Family Home-3 bed 1.25 bath

Encanto (2114- Bay Terrace Nieghborhood ~Close to Highway 54 & 125
Tile Throughout: great for pets
Master Bed: 12x14
2: 10x10 Bedroom
3: 10x10
Kitchen: 10x11
Living Room: 15x17 Storage Spaces Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nearby schools:
Boone Elementary/Bell Middle/Morse High

DISCLAIMER
IF YOU SEE THIS PROPERTY ADVERTISED ANYWHERE FOR A LOWER PRICE, PLEASE CONSIDER THAT THE AD IS A SCAM AND DO NOT REPLY TO IT.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5453394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7540 Dunwood Way have any available units?
7540 Dunwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7540 Dunwood Way have?
Some of 7540 Dunwood Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7540 Dunwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
7540 Dunwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 Dunwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7540 Dunwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 7540 Dunwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 7540 Dunwood Way offers parking.
Does 7540 Dunwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7540 Dunwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 Dunwood Way have a pool?
No, 7540 Dunwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 7540 Dunwood Way have accessible units?
No, 7540 Dunwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 Dunwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7540 Dunwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

